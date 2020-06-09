Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini At The Beach

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk brought the summery vibes to her Instagram feed today with a new swimwear snap from the beach. She rocked a colorful bikini and appeared to be having a good day.

In the snap, the blonde stood with her body angled toward the camera, raising her arms and keeping them bent over her head. She softly grabbed her arm with her left hand and looked over while wearing a pout.

Elsa’s bikini top was a classic triangle-style with horizontal stripes in different blue hues and bright pink. The straps were pink and silver, and the small cut of the swimsuit allowed her to tease some cleavage. In addition, she wore a matching pair of bottoms with a curved waistline thick straps that rested high on her hips.

The model wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, and accessorized with a colorful, graphic headscarf. Her makeup application appeared to include purple eyeshadow highlighted with white under her brows, as well as dark pink lipstick.

Behind Elsa was a short stretch of beach with the tide rolling in within feet of the stunner. The skies were completely blue, save for a hazy arc along the top of the frame.

The photo was taken on a bright, sunny day, although she shielded herself from the light with her arms and left her body in the shadows.

So far, the picture has garnered over 194,700 likes. Elsa’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“WISH I WAS YOU,” wrote an enthusiastic admirer.

“BEAUTIFUL ANGEL,” raved another follower, quickly adding, “STUNNING SUNSHINE!!!”

Others responded to her caption as she noted that today is World Ocean Day.

“I agree and you’re absolutely gorgeous,” expressed a third social media user.

“Love you Elsa 🙂 If we as Humanity care for the Ocean like we care for ourselves the Oceans would be alot cleaner and safer for the Animals and us. Thank you for reminding me that today is World Ocean Day! Take care! :D,” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

Elsa shared another update on May 30 and sported a hot pink bikini top, although that time, she posed in a garden instead of at the beach. She also rocked a pair of pink latex pants in a lighter shade and was surrounded by red and pink flowers. In the first image, she propped out her right leg and tucked her thumbs in the front of her pants’ waistline, glancing to the side with a coy pout.