Aisha Thalia Poses In Skimpy Yellow Bikini In Order To Draw Attention To Her More Important Posts

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 554,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a skimpy yellow bikini, the celebrity’s aim was not to draw attention to her killer curves but to a message that is very important to her.

“Posting this video that doesn’t matter so you can go back to watch and share the one I just posted that DOES,” Aisha wrote in the caption.

She then explained that she believed that bias in the medical field regarding black women was killing them. The celebrity also stated her opinion that the more information-only posts were shared on Instagram, the more the algorithms blocked them, hence why she decided to post her recent bikini video.

In the short clip, Aisha wore a tiny bikini that featured clear straps. The bikini top barely covered her ample assets and a hint of underboob could be seen because of this. The model stood against a white door with her phone held in one hand in order to shoot the clip. To one side of her, a gray hand towel hanging from a chrome ring was seen.

Wearing a pastel-colored overshirt, she reached up and tousled her golden curls. After that, she ran her hand slowly down the length of her body before it settled on her curvaceous hips.

She chose a bright shade of orange nail polish on her long fingernails. Her makeup highlighted her beautiful face with neutral colors on her eyes as well as lighter shades that highlighted her brows.

The model also selected enormous hoop earrings to complete the look. This appeared to be her only item of jewelry.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered more than 20,000 likes and plenty of comments.

While Aisha may have been trying to get people to respond to an important message, many of her followers merely commented on the bikini video

“Looking amazing as always,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hubba Hubba,” a fan said.

“Now That’s Sexy,” another person wrote, also using a string of emoji for further emphasis.

However, some followers did respond to Aisha’s plea for help.

“Absolutely. Not to mention, the medical field doesn’t understand that we have a completely different biochemistry, so the dietary approach and everything else has to be different and catered towards it,” a fourth person commented.

Aisha often displays sexy images for her admirers. However, she also likes to post some heartfelt messages as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram sensation recently showed off her C-section scar in an inspiring post.