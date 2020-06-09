Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Flirty Summer Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, an update in which she shared several snaps that highlighted her curvaceous physique in a flirty summer dress. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shots were taken, but she appeared to be outdoors, in an area filled with large trees. several of the trees had delicate purple flowers that scattered petals all over the ground for a stunning backdrop.

In the first shot, Kara stared straight at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The dress she wore had a scooped neckline with ruched detailing along her breasts and a delicate tie in the middle. The neckline also had ruffles along the edge, which drew more attention to the tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

The dress was crafted from an abstract printed fabric that had tones of white, pale pink, yellow and brown. Kara layered on several delicate necklaces, which drew even more attention to her ample assets, and had a small Fendi bag slung over her shoulder. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless, tousled style.

Kara showed off the bottom of the dress in the second shot, where she crouched down, allowing the hem of the dress to slide up her thighs. The pose also showed off some of the back of the garment, which exposed plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

Kara paired the feminine dress with some Chanel sneakers for a sexy yet casual look.

The third snap accentuated her stunning bone structure, as the camera captured her gorgeous face from the side. The sun shone down on her cheeks, and she appeared to have a hint of highlighter along her cheekbones that the sun hit, illuminating her face.

Kara stared right at the camera in the fourth snap, serving up a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted. Her hair blew in the wind, with a few strands brushing across her face. She finished off the post with a shot that showed her having fun, lifting one leg and hiking up her dress slightly as she flashed a big smile.

Kara’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 31,200 likes within five hours. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well.

“You look incredible!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness so gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“Simply beautiful,” yet another fan added.

Kara loves to show off her buxom body in all kinds of sexy ensembles, from summer dresses to swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her TikTok audience with a short clip in which she danced on the sand in a green bikini that left little to the imagination.