Daniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling, Says ‘Transgender Women Are Women’

Daniel Radcliffe, the man who played Harry Potter in the movies, delivered an official response on Monday to J.K. Rowling, the woman who wrote the Harry Potter books. The actor posted his rebuttal to the Rowling on the Trevor Project‘s official website but wanted to make sure anyone reading it didn’t think this was a sign of the two celebrities doing battle.

In fact, Radcliffe went out of his way to make sure people knew his post wasn’t intended to be taken as a shot at Rowling. The actor said he felt the time to stand up and make his opinion known.

While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.

Radcliffe went on to say that “transgender women are women,” and that anyone who argued against that opinion, “erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

The added those trying to claim transgender women were anything less than real women were going up against the advice of most medical professionals. Radcliffe also pointed to a statistic showing 78 percent of transgender and non-binary youth reported being the subject of discrimination. He added the statistic showed they needed his and other supporters to help in knocking down myths of transgender people.

The actor’s comments come after Rowling came under fire over the weekend for her own comments on transgender women. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Rowling shared an article with a title referencing “people who menstruate.” The author took offense at the term and tweeted out that the headline should have just said “women.” When it was pointed out by some of her followers the term was meant to include transgendered people, Rowling responded that she believed biological sex is a primary factor in shaping identity. At one point, social media was roiling over her comments so much she was the number one trending topic on Twitter.

In Radcliffe’s post, he took on Rowling’s view on transgendered people but also commented on the stories that allowed him to become a celebrity.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you”

He added that if people found something in the books that gave them strength, no one could take it away from them.