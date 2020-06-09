Daniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling, Says ‘Transgender Women Are Women’

On Monday, Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the Harry Potter films, responded to recent comments by J.K. Rowling. The actor posted his rebuttal to Rowling’s comments regarding transwomen on the official website of The Trevor Project — a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ community.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The actor reassured readers that his response wasn’t a sign of the two celebrities doing battle. In fact, Radcliffe went out of his way to make sure people knew his post wasn’t intended to be taken as a shot at Rowling. The actor said he felt the time to stand up and make his opinion known.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

Radcliffe went on to write “transgender women are women,” and that anyone who argued against that opinion, “erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

The actor added that those who claim transgender women were anything less than real women were going up against the advice of most medical professionals. Radcliffe also referenced a statistic showing 78 percent of transgender and non-binary youth have reported being the subject of discrimination. Radcliffe wrote that there was a need for him, and other supporters, to help in terms of debunking myths about transgender people.

The actor’s comments come after Rowling was the subject of criticism for her own comments on transgender women. The author shared an article to Twitter, one with a title referencing “people who menstruate.” Rowling took offense at the term and tweeted out that the headline should have just said “women.” When it was pointed out by some of her followers the term was meant to include transgender people, Rowling responded that she believed biological sex is a primary factor in shaping identity. Her comments drew a lot of attention on social media, becoming the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

In Radcliffe’s post, he took on Rowling’s view on transgendered people, but also commented on the stories that allowed him to become a celebrity.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

He added that if people found something in the books that gave them strength, no one could take it away from them.