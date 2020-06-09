Issa Vegas Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Tight Romper

Issa Vegas often shares bold and sexy snaps to her Instagram page, and she kept it rolling today with a new 4-part photo series. She posed at the gym in the middle of a workout in a tight white romper that conformed to her curves. The flattering outfit allowed her to put her booty on show, and her poses further emphasized her curves.

In the first photo, she stood with her back angled towards the camera and her right leg propped out front. She held onto the handle of a workout machine and looked over her shoulder at the camera. She had a serious look on her face with her lips closed, and wore her hair down with her locks brushed behind her back.

The romper appeared to be made of spandex or another tight fabric, and it featured thick straps, a scoop back, and small shorts. The fabric had a raised geometric design throughout, and she kept the focus on her physique and ensemble by forgoing accessories.

Her makeup application seemingly included a small cat-eye, silver eyeshadow, blush, and frosty light pink lipstick.

The model was well-illuminated thanks to the bright natural lighting in the space, and her face, arms, and behind were highlighted.

The second and third shots were very similar, and she struck the same pose with slightly different expressions on her face. In one photo she parted her lips in a coy manner, and also gave a hint of a smile in another.

And in the final picture, she gazed directly ahead of herself and the angle emphasized her muscular arms and legs.

The geotag revealed that she was at the Ponteenforma Gym 24hrs Tlacote, and she also tagged the gym’s Instagram page.

The post has racked up over 120,200 likes so far and the comments section was filled with positive messages for the sensation.

