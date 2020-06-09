Kayla Moody Stands Kneels In The Waves While Wearing Skimpy Black Bikini For Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Kayla Moody delighted her 826,000 followers with her recent video post. Standing at the beach while the waves lapped at her feet, the celebrity wore a tiny black bikini to celebrate the occasion.

Kayla wore a skimpy black string bikini that showed off a little underboob as she stood in the water. The top featured barely-there straps that the model adjusted as she stepped toward the camera. The bikini bottoms sat high on her waist and a small tattoo could be seen peeking out of the side of the swimwear.

During the short video, Kayla ran her hands up her waist and over her ample chest before she raised her gaze from the water to look at her intended audience. Tucking one thumb under the halterneck strap, she plucked it once and smiled slightly before tucking her hair behind her ear.

The celebrity’s hair was not styled and flipped around in the breeze as she posed for the clip. She also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, although it seemed she wore a light pink lip gloss as she bit down on her bottom lip.

After posing while standing up, Kayla then decided to kneel in the water as it splashed up around her. Once settled into the pose, the model looked skyward as the sun highlighted her curves and the water glistened on her body. Reaching up, she placed her hands behind her head, brushing her hair out of the way as she did so.

Behind her, many clouds dotted the sky as the waves continued to roll in around the celebrity.

As soon as Kayla posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within half an hour, the clip had gathered thousands of likes as well as plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Just beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Either way ur sexy & beautiful,” a fan said in response to Kayla’s caption asking which people preferred, low or high tide.

“Absolutely gorgeous baby! So sexy and amazing honey!!” said yet another.

“Great video,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular were the heart, fire, and kissing emoji.

