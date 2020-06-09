Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Physique In Tiny Orange Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. In a series of snaps, Qimmah showed off her amazingly chiseled physique while wearing a barely-there bikini.

All three of the images showed Qimmah in a similar pose. In the first shot, she was standing tall, her head thrown back as she appeared to he staring at something out of the window next to her.

One hand pulled at her long blond locks, which were held at the nape of her neck in an elegant ponytail. Her other hand held up her phone as she took the selfie.

The fitness trainer’s body was lightly oiled and she was wearing a scant orange bikini. The top is a halterneck style and the straps are made from a clear material. The cups barely cover her chest as she thrust her body forward for the shot. The bikini bottoms are equally tiny and the see-through straps sat high on her sculptured hips.

The model is bare-footed and appeared to be wearing neutral shades of makeup to highlight her face and complexion. Qimmah also wore a belly button piercing as well as small studs in her ears and a couple of silver rings on her perfectly manicured fingers.

Standing in a light-colored room, Qimmah crossed her legs in all of the pictures and her defined muscles were certainly on display as the sunlight helped to show them off. Behind her, a hallway can be seen. To the right, a floor to ceiling window through which she is looking is also visible.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had amassed nearly 41,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Dang girl!” fellow fitness trainer Ashley Kaltwasser wrote in the comments section.

“Can you plz make a calendar,” a fan begged.

“You are perfect,” said someone else.

“Goals AF,” another person said in response to Qimmah’s athleticism.

“Very Stunning,” a fourth person commented, following up with a long string of heart emoji.

Many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes with the occasional muscle emoji thrown in as well.

Qimmah often likes to show off her muscles in glamorous shots as well as work out videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah most recently showed off her chiseled physique in a weight-lifting video.