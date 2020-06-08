Larsa Pippen Sends Fans ‘Love’ In Rolled Athletic Shorts & Black Bra

Larsa Pippen shared a sultry snap with fans a few hours ago. The model uploaded the workout-chic photo to her Instagram account, and her 1.9 million followers were thankful for the latest addition to her feed.

The photo captured the BFF of Kim Kardashian posed in front of a large mirror. She held her cellphone in front of her chest and stared into the lens to make sure that she captured the perfect angle. Larsa did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be in a kitchen. Behind her were a stainless range hood and a funky gold light fixture that hung from the ceiling.

Larsa pursed her lips for the camera — a move that helped to accentuate her plump pout. She bent her right arm at her elbow and popped her right leg out while she appeared to be taking a step forward. She sported a simple outfit that highlighted her hourglass curves. On top, she rocked a black bra with a deep neckline that teased a glimpse of her chest. The cut of the garment left her trim arms and shoulders on display.

Larsa added a little color to the otherwise simple outfit with a pair of purple athletic shorts. She wore the waistband rolled, and it fit tightly on her curvy figure. The piece had some pipe fabric detailing on its sides and leg holes, as well as a set of drawstrings to match. Her tiny shorts hugged her in all the right places and exposed her fit thighs and legs. She added a pair of black Nike sneakers and workout gloves to match.

Larsa tied back her honey brown locks in a high bun. Her casual gym attire did not appear to call for any makeup. Her face was slightly shiny, indicating that her sweat session was pretty intense.

In her caption, Larsa told fans that she posted a workout on her app.

The reality star’s fans seemed to like her latest update. In just over three hours, the post has earned over 31,000 likes and 500 comments. Most applauded her on her gym-honed figure, and many others let her know that they would check out her fitness app.

“Healthy lovely freak!!!!!!!.Love you Larsa,” one follower gushed, with a few red hearts attached to the end of their comment.

“Looking unreal babe,” another social media user complimented.

“You are my inspiration queen,” a third person remarked.

A few other social media users couldn’t find the right words and used flame emoji instead.