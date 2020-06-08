Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Sheer Bodysuit

On Monday, June 8, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the 28-year-old stood in front of a pink backdrop. She sizzled in a cheeky sheer purple bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The revealing garment put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the bodysuit with matching thigh-high stockings, giving the look even more sex appeal. As for jewelry, the tattooed model wore numerous silver earrings.

The Instagram star turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

For the photo, Vicky styled her platinum blond hair in pigtails and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appeared to be black eyeliner and false lashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and mauve lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that her ensemble was unique and proceeded to ask her followers to share their opinions regarding the outfit. She also encouraged fans to click the link in her Instagram bio that will lead them to her OnlyFans account.

Many of her admirers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Absolutely fantastic omg so unbelievably stunning! This outfit is ridiculously amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Looks really great on you,” added a different devotee.

“Love it! It makes you look very hot and sexy,” remarked another follower.

“Nothing ridiculous about your outfit [l]ooks spectacular on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture in which she wore a strappy black bikini while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.