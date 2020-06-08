Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Sizzles In Clear-Strapped Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Eriana Blanco stunned many of her nearly 3 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 8, with a new post that saw her rocking an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Latina bombshell stood indoors in front of a blank wall. The camera was aligned with her chest and it cut off Blanco’s head from the frame. Instead, the lenses captured her body from the thighs to the neck, focusing in on her torso. Blanco kicked her hips to the right, jutting her left leg out a bit, in a way that highlighted the natural curves of her lower body.

Blanco sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a series of splatter patterns in bright pink against a white background that contrasted with her deeply tan skin. She rocked a pair of skimpy bottoms, which were scrunched all the way in, exposing quite a bit of skin. They boasted clear straps that sat high on her sides, accentuating her hourglass figure. To spice things up even more, Blanco tugged on the strap on the right.

She paired it with a matching bra that had the same transparent straps. It boasted small triangles that allowed Blanco to show off her voluptuous cleavage. The swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, as she revealed in the caption.

She accessorized her style with a stylish gold chain necklace with a medallion pendant and a black stone above it.

Blanco asked her fans to rate the bikini from 1 to 10 in the caption The picture racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 730 comments within the first two hours, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to answer her request, though the majority used the occasion to rave about Blanco’s figure, compliments that came in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Damn [you] have a great body [three pink heart emoji] 200,” one of her fans raved.

“W[OOOOO]W beautiful gorgeous sexy body,” replied another one, using hearts in place of the letter O.

“I [red heart] your body,” a third user chimed in.

“[Y]our tan looks absolutely fabulous,” added a fourth fan.

Blanco often flaunts her bikini bod on her Instagram feed. Just a couple of days ago, she shared another example, in which she sported a white two-piece, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Her bikini top had black straps and a buckle in the center that connected the cups. Her bikini bottoms had a very low waistline and a belt that cinched her waist. She took the photo indoors — in front of what looked like a built-in closet.