Heather Dubrow Comments On Lisa Vanderpump Leaving ‘RHOBH’ And The Show Evolving With Garcelle Beauvais

Heather Dubrow claims people were worried about 'RHOBH' after Lisa Vanderpump quit.

Heather Dubrow appeared on Monday’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast where she opened up about the recent cast shakeup on The Real Housewives of Orange County before addressing her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump’s 2019 exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After revealing that she was quite surprised to learn that Tamra Judge was leaving the show, mainly due to the fact that she’s “so content rich,” Heather admitted, via a report from the Daily Mail on June 8, that both Tamra and her other former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, gave a lot to the show during their past several years with Bravo.

Heather then said that while Tamra and Vicki did bring “so much” to the series, reality shows have the constant need to evolve. After all, if fans continue to see the same relationships again and again on the show, they’ll likely lose interest and stop tuning in.

According to Heather, the need to evolve applies not only to The Real Housewives of Orange County but also to its Los Angeles-based counterpart, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Just last year, many fans and followers of the Beverly Hills series were horrified to learn that Lisa would not be featured at all during the show’s 10th season. However, after two new cast members were brought to the show, including full-time cast member Garcelle Beauvais and part-time star Sutton Stracke, things appear to be going just as well as they always did, and the ratings don’t appear to be suffering at all.

“People were worried when Vanderpump left that there would be a real problem,” Heather noted, before admitting that new housewife Garcelle is a friend of hers.

“She was on my podcast the other day and we were talking about it and the show is doing better than ever. Sometimes the show just has to keep moving,” Heather explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Heather first discussed Tamra and Vicki’s departures from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in February of this year during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Heather said that she felt Tamra and Vicki were both incredible and considered Tamra to be a close friend of hers.

“They were both amazingly influential on the show,” Heather said.