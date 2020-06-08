WWE Rumors: Female ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Teases Drastic Gimmick Change On Twitter

Friday Night SmackDown superstar Tamina Snuka might be due for a radical shift in her on-air character after taking to social media to post a vignette showing her confined in what appears to be a mental institution.

Although the post has since been deleted, Wrestling Inc. detailed the teaser in a report on Monday afternoon, noting that the video featured Tamina wearing a straitjacket as she ranted about how there had been “nobody nicer” than her during her 10-year stint in WWE and how she’s received “nothing” despite all her hard work and sacrifice. As further quoted, she then stated that there’s only so much a person can go through before they “crack,” and, in between laughter, hinted at a meaner version of herself waiting to be unleashed.

“I must admit, I have never been more alive in all my life. Ain’t nobody nicer than Tamina, there’s nobody nicer than Tamina… shut up, shut up! I have to go now, the monster’s calling…”

Tamina concluded the vignette with a rhyming verse and more “bizarre laughing,” with WrestlingNews.co noting that this part saw her switching to a British accent. Throughout the clip, it was reportedly insinuated that the 42-year-old second-generation grappler may have been hearing voices as part of her character makeover.

“After my devastating loss at #MITB and 10 years of being used and abused it has finally happened…..’The Trepidation,'” she said in her caption, which included hashtags representing WWE, its two main roster brands, and the words and phrases “cracked,” “nobody nicer” and “nobody meaner.”

Interestingly, Tamina’s hashtags also shouted out SmackDown Live — the name used by Friday Night SmackDown when it was still airing every Tuesday night on the USA Network.

The new vignette was posted just weeks after Tamina’s loss to Bayley at Money in the Bank — a match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship that again saw her fail to win her first women’s title in her lengthy WWE run. As noted by WrestlingNews.co, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka has gone through multiple “start-and-stop” pushes since her May 2010 debut, with injuries and a lack of creative direction contributing to her struggles to get a consistent push throughout the years.

It’s unclear whether Tamina’s apparent gimmick change will be teased on this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. But if she does undergo a shift in character, she won’t be the first WWE superstar to do so this year, as former Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders started transitioning to a more comedic role in a series of clips that first aired in April.