‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Believes Bravo Should Be Doing More Amid The Black Lives Matter Movement

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is speaking out in support of Bravo being called out for failing to use their power to help the movement gain steam.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke doesn’t believe Bravo is doing as much as they should be in regard to the Black Lives Matter movement.

While she and her family have been actively protesting and spreading the word online since George Floyd died during an arrest last month, Braunwyn recently agreed with a shady post shared about the network’s lack of enthusiasm towards the cause.

On June 8, The Sun shared a screenshot the mother of seven posted to her fans and followers over the weekend in which she was seen reacting to a message in which Bravo was called to use their platform to strongly stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and criticized for their decision to air their “Amplify Our Voices” panel on Instagram live, rather than their actual network.

“This panel must air on the network itself. Why rely on social media alone at such a pivotal time?” the message asked. “Black Lives Matter. Including Bravo talent and viewership. Bravo has a platform and a voice. Own it.”

The message also said that those behind it were disheartened to see “nothing more than lip service paid to the Black Lives Matter movement on Bravo social media” in the weeks since George Floyd’s death.

After seeing the message, Braunwyn re-shared the post on her page and said that the person who wrote it has a point. She also made a point to tag the network in her post to ensure they would see the fan’s demands and concerns.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Justin Sylvester, the host of the E! Network’s Daily Pop, would be hosting a panel event with three Real Housewives stars, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, and The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, all of whom have attended peaceful protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life last month that Braunwyn and her co-stars, who were sidelined from filming earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are doing their best to chronicle what they’ve been up to in the months since fuming was halted. So, when it comes to all that Braunwyn and her family have been doing to help the Black Lives Matter movement, there is a chance that fans will see more from them once the series returns to Bravo later this year.