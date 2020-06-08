Alexis Skyy Teases Fans In Nude Crocheted Bikini In New Beach Photos

Alexis Skyy heated up her Instagram account on Monday, June 8, as she teased her 4.1 million fans with new photos of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that put her curves front and center.

The snapshots captured Alexis at an undisclosed beach. The Love & Hip Hop star struck a similar pose in all the shots, though the first and second showed her sitting directly in the sand while in the third, she was across a striped white beach towel. Alexis reclined her torso, placing a hand behind her for support. She took the other hand to her forehead and tilted her head back in all instances. She closed her eyes in an introspective expression and bent her knees for the pictures, showcasing her toned legs.

Alexis opted to wear a stylish two-piece crochet bathing suit in nude tones. The bikini top boasted small triangles with a lighter fabric layer along the inner cups’ edges. They were placed wide apart, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage. The top had thin straps that tied behind her neck and on the back.

Alexis teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured the same two-tone color. It included the same thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, that exposed her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her swimsuit was from Fashion nova, according to the tag.

Alexis wore her tresses brushed back and styled down. She appeared to be wearing no makeup at all. Also on display were her many tattoos, most prominently the one of her shin.

Alexis paired her post with an inspirational caption. Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 30,000 likes and over 300 comments. Alexis’s fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to shower her with compliments.

“I need to look like this,” one user wrote.

“Glowing sis LOVE IT,” replied another fan.

“Thank you but you look like a snack,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You is a amazing lady. [three heart-eyes emoji] Luv u lex,” raved a fourth fan.

Alexis has been flaunting her bikini body to her fans recently. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, on June 6, she posted another slideshow of herself enjoying a day at the beach. This time around, she rocked a Chanel bikini that was black with the iconic brand logo in white. Her bikini top was so small that it only featured two small pieces of fabric that served to cover her nipples. Beside her was a large Chanel bag as well.