Jojo Babie Sports Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini While Posing In A Pool

On Monday, June 8, American model Jojo Babie uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 10.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 31-year-old seemed to be standing on pool steps with her legs submerged in the water. Gorgeous green foliage and outdoor furniture can be seen in the background. She seemed to be holding on to the pool handrails as she arched her back and jutted out her hips. Jojo placed one of her hands on the top of her head while she gazed directly into the camera.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white bikini that featured a plunging top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimwear accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a sparkling belly button ring.

For the photo, Jojo styled her long blond hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, which appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, false eyelashes, and matte pink lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they had a preference for a certain “part of a woman’s body.” She also tagged her second Instagram account.

Fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“The mind is the most beautiful part of the woman,” wrote one commenter.

“Most definitely eyes they speak a language of seduction without saying a word,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You] look [g]orgeous in this bikini,” gushed a fan.

“D*mn you’re beautiful my dream girl,” said a different devotee, adding both a red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Jojo engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she wore a multicolored bikini while sitting in the sand. That post has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.