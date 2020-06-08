Meghan King Edmonds Shares New Photos With Boyfriend Christian Schauf, Says She Found Herself A ‘Cowboy’

Meghan King Edmonds enjoyed a weekend outdoors with her new partner.

Meghan King Edmonds enjoyed a fun weekend with her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, and as the couple enjoyed time with one another outdoors, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a number of photos of the two of them on her Instagram page.

On Saturday, June 6, weeks after going public with Schauf on her Instagram account, the mother of three posted a couple of photos of herself, one of which featured her standing in front of a lake and looking to a snowy mountainside and other that included Christian and their two dogs, Girly Girl and Barron.

In addition to the photos Meghan posted on her Instagram page, she also chronicled her weekend with Christian on her Instagram Stories and in one of her post, which featured Christian wearing a cowboy hat, she told her fans and followers that she “found me a cowboy.”

In a second Instagram Story on Sunday night, Meghan shared a re-post from a friend in which she and Christian were seen sitting in a hot tub with another couple as she enjoyed a glass of wine. Then, in a third, which Meghan deemed to be “not sufficient for work,” her new man was seen sporting a couple of towels on his head and body as she wrapped her leg around him while wearing a long-sleeved black swimsuit.

Meghan’s third post was also a re-share from a friend and included a caption that encouraged others to submit what they thought would make for the best caption on the post.

Meanwhile, on Christian’s Instagram page, he confirmed that he was enjoying the outdoors but didn’t share any new photos of Meghan. Instead, he posted an Instagram Story of his dog running down a hill and said that Barron was one guy who didn’t mind the cold weather.

Since going public with Christian last month, the former reality star has been spending plenty of time with him as her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, shares split custody of their children, including 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 2-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, with her.

As The Inquisitr perviously reported, Meghan confirmed her relationship with Christian on Instagram on May 27 by sharing a photo of the two of them sporting similar red flannel shirts.

“I guess if it’s in [People magazine], it must be true… I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.