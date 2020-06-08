Sofia Bevarly Soaks Up The Sun In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

Sofia Bevarly looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. The double-photo update was added to her feed a few hours ago, and the model looked relaxed in the sizzling new Instagram shots.

Both of the photos captured Sofia outdoors on what appeared to be a beautiful day. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but instead used the space to direct fans to a link in her bio. Behind her, a green plant was visible, as was a white wall with gray trim. The model posed on a large white lounge chair that came with a cushion to match. Sofia rested her elbow on the chair and used her hand to prop her head up while she rested her other hand on top of her knee.

Sofia sported a revealing one-piece swimsuit in a purple hue. Silky material lined the outside of the swimsuit, and the ensemble hardly covered her chest, which almost spilled out of the top. A thin set of spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and her trim neck and shoulders looked nothing short of amazing.

The rest of the swimsuit’s fabric fit snugly on her figure, accentuating her waist and midsection. Thanks to the swimsuit’s high cut legs, the model the model’s legs were on display and also teased a glimpse of her tan line while adhering to Instagram standards and covering up what was necessary.

The first image captured the model deep in thought, and in the second photo, she flashed a closed-mouth smile for the camera. Sofia slicked her long, brunette tresses back in a trendy top knot, and she finished her look off with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

It seemed like she wore a dark purple-colored lipstick that matched the color of her swimsuit. It also looked like she wore defined brows while adding a few thick layers of mascara to extend her full lashes.

The post has received a whole lot of love from her fans.

“Unbelievable beautiful hottie,” one follower wrote alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You looking so beautiful and hot,” another fan exclaimed.

“With you everyday is a HAPPY DAY,” a third admirer remarked.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Sofia has delighted fans in barely-there swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model promoted a Bang Energy drink in a floral bikini. The short clip captured the model strutting her stuff on the beach and like her most recent post, it garnered thousands of likes.