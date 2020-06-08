Abby Rao Shows Off Killer Curves And Assets In Skintight White Ensemble

Internet sensation Abby Rao captured hearts around the world after she shared a series of stunning new snapshots of herself on social media on Monday, June 8. The bombshell posted the new content for her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 22-year-old — who is most famously known for creating Clubhouse, the TikTok collective — was photographed outdoors on a beautiful sunny day for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos and a video. Abby stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of poses and angles. In most of the snaps, she emitted an unbothered-yet-sexy vibe as she stared directly into the camera’s lens while sporting a pout on her face.

Her long and layered, blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders to frame her face.

Abby also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that glammed up her look, while emphasizing her natural beauty. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a nude lipstick, bronzer, and eyelash extensions.

Still, it was her killer curves that took center stage in the content, as she flaunted them with a casual-but-revealing ensemble.

Abby opted for a white sleeveless top. The garment featured a high neckline, though it still left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged the influencer’s busty assets. Abby also went braless underneath the top — adding more sexiness to the look. Further on display was the model’s chiseled core, as she had tied the shirt up to her chest in the front.

She paired the top with white pants that also flaunted her killer curves as they were extremely form-fitting on her. The pants particularly showed off her hips and bodacious derriere.

Abby finished the look off with an unbuttoned flannel shirt that she wore around her arms. She accessorized the ensemble with a few jewelry pieces that included necklaces and rings.

Abby revealed that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, likely in her residence. She also revealed in the caption that the outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer.

The series was met with a great deal of approval and support from her fans, garnering more than 103,000 likes since going live just an hour ago. An additional 800 fans also quickly took to the comments section to praise Abby on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“Beautiful,” one user commented.

“Slay sis,” a second fan added.

Abby has taken to social media to share a number of smoking-hot shots of herself lately. Just on June 4, she stunned her fans after she rocked a tiny sports bra and booty shorts that showcased her physique, per The Inquisitr.