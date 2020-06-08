‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Nick Amazes Sharon

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June 9 brings throwback moments that originally aired almost 19 years ago on June 7, 2001, brings the flavors of an exotic locale to Genoa City as Nick proves his love for Sharon. Plus, Isabella has plans to keep Christine and Paul apart because she wants Paul for herself, and things between Mac and Billy heat up despite Jill’s protests.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) transports Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land, according to SheKnows Soaps. Because it is not feasible for Nick and Sharon to go on a trip, he decides to bring the Arabian Nights to Genoa City. The couple finds an Arabian tent complete with clothing on the property, so Nick suggests they dress up in the outfits. The duo enjoys a romantic feast, which Nick arranged for them. They also spend some intimate moments dancing with each other in the setting, which Sharon calls something from a fairytale. They enjoy an entire evening together filled with passion and romance in the luxurious surroundings Nick creates for Sharon.

Isabella (Eva Longoria) schemes to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart. Although Paul is married to Christine, he has allowed Isabella to stay at his place, which is trouble in the making. Christine calls looking for Paul, and Isabella answers while Paul is in the shower, which makes Chris furious. Isabella taunts Christine that she’s living with Chris’s husband. Paul finally gets out of the shower and takes the phone, but things with Christine are strained. She ends up hanging up on him. Then Paul tells Isabella that he will make plans for her to stay elsewhere, which certainly doesn’t fit into her plans. The whole situation leaves Christine so upset that she considers moving to an entirely new continent.

Finally, Billy (David Tom) and Mackenzie (Ashley Bashioum) look forward to taking their relationship public. Still, they do worry about Jill (Jess Walton) and Brittany’s (Lauren Woodland) reaction to their romance. When Jill gets wind oof the whole thing and finds out that Jack (Peter Bergman) assisted the youngsters, she lets him have it. Jill yells at Jack, but he says that is is impossible to fight Mother Nature, so he embraces the relationship instead. Brittany, however, is shocked to learn the news, and Jill blames Brittany for the whole thing. Finally, Jack kicks Jill out of his office. Meanwhile, Brittany decides to fight for her man because she cannot stand that Billy is hooking up with her rival, Mac.