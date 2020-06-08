‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Nick Amazes Sharon

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June 9, showed throwback moments that originally aired almost 19 years ago on June 7, 2001, and brought the flavors of an exotic locale to Genoa City as Nick proved his love for Sharon. In addition, Isabella had plans to keep Christine and Paul apart because she wanted Paul for herself, and things between Mac and Billy heated up despite Jill’s protests.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) transported Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land, according to SheKnows Soaps. Because it was not feasible for Nick and Sharon to go on a trip, he decided to bring the Arabian Nights to Genoa City. The couple found an Arabian tent complete with clothing on the property, so Nick suggested they dress up in the outfits. The duo enjoyed a romantic feast, which Nick arranged for them. They also spent some intimate moments dancing with each other in the setting, which Sharon described as something from a fairytale. They enjoyed an entire evening together filled with passion and romance in the luxurious surroundings Nick created for Sharon.

Isabella (Eva Longoria) schemed to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart. Although Paul is married to Christine, he allowed Isabella to stay at his place, which is trouble in the making. Christine called looking for Paul, and Isabella answered while Paul is in the shower, which made Chris furious. Isabella taunted Christine by saying that she’s living with Chris’s husband. Paul finally got out of the shower and took the phone, but things with Christine are strained. She ended up hanging up on him. Then, Paul told Isabella that he will make plans for her to stay elsewhere, which certainly doesn’t fit into her plans. The whole situation left Christine so upset that she considered moving to an entirely new continent.

Finally, Billy (David Tom) and Mackenzie (Ashley Bashioum) look forward to taking their relationship public. Still, they do worry about Jill (Jess Walton) and Brittany’s (Lauren Woodland) reaction to their romance. When Jill got wind of the situation and finds out that Jack (Peter Bergman) assisted the youngsters, she let him have it. Jill yelled at Jack, but he said that it is impossible to fight Mother Nature, so he embraced the relationship instead. Brittany, however, is shocked to learn the news, and Jill blamed Brittany for the whole thing. Finally, Jack kicked Jill out of his office. Meanwhile, Brittany decided to fight for her man because she cannot stand that Billy is hooking up with her rival, Mac.