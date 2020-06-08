Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Dances In A Bikini Top In New Video

Anllela Sagra teased her 11.6 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 8, with a new update of herself showing off her dance moves in a sexy bikini top that showcased her toned body.

In the video, the Colombian fitness model was featured indoors in front of a camera positioned below eye level. Sagra appeared to have placed her phone on a piece of furniture to capture the clip. She can be seen touching the camera before stepping back to start dancing to the song “Eisha No!” by Ayo Eisha ft. Gutta K. She placed her fists in front of her chest, elbows wide, as she moved them up and down while making a funny face.

Sagra rocked a black bikini top boasting an interesting cut. The cups were held together by three thin strings in the middle, which teased her cleavage. Additionally, Sagra wore the top high on her chest, exposing of generous amount of underboob. She paired with it contrasting crochet shorts in brown with black trim. They boasted two white squares with smaller red and black ones inside.

Sagra wore her light brown hair swept over to one side and styled in seemingly natural waves. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty. Sagra kept things simple, accessorizing her look with just gold hoop earrings.

Sagra joked in the caption that this represented how she plans to walk through the week. She also revealed that this was one of the outfits she wore for a recent photo shoot.

The video has been viewed more than 345,000 times in less than an hour. It has also garnered more than 62,300 likes and upwards of 560 comments. Her fans used the occasion to comment on her dance moves and also to express their admiration for her. As usual, her comments section was a mix of English and Spanish, in addition to other languages including Portuguese and Italian.

“I like the way you move,” one user raved.

“Omg [five heart-eyes emoji] @anllela_sagra your so adorable,” replied another fan.

“Damn girl u skinny in a good way,” a third admirer shared.

“You are so sweet,” added a fourth fan.

