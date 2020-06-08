Andy Cohen Opens Up About Having To Re-Home His Dog Wacha, Reveals He Contacted Lisa Vanderpump For Help

Andy Cohen opened up on his radio show about having to place Wacha with another family.

Andy Cohen spoke about his decision to re-home his dog Wacha during an episode of his Radio Andy series on Monday, June 8.

After first confirming that he made the difficult decision to place his dog with another family on Instagram at the end of last month, the Watch What Happens Live host explained to his listeners that the move was prompted by a number of behavioral issues he was facing from Wacha over their many years together.

According to Andy, he did what he could to get some help for Wacha before placing him with another family. He even allowed Wacha to spend a month in Los Angeles with Lucky Dog star and dog trainer Brandon McMillan — a person he said he loves and trusts.

“Something happened with Wacha the day that we were taping to Below Deck reunion. It was not great and I don’t really care to go into it… But it was a real moment where I had to look at where we’d been and where we could go with the dog,” Andy related on the latest episode of Andy Cohen Live, which was shared in part on YouTube.

In addition to enlisting the help of Brandon, Andy spoke to a number of other people about the dog, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump, who owns a rescue center in West Hollywood, California, and several others involved in the world of animal rescue.

Andy went on to say that Brandon had explained to him that if something were to happen with Wacha in his home, potentially involving his young son, Benjamin, he would have to put him down. Looking back, Andy appeared to have confirmed that a turning point in his mindset happened at that point and he knew that he could never handle having to put Wacha down because he refused to give him a chance at finding happiness with another family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy shared on Instagram last month that after having Wacha for nearly seven years, he had shown occasional signs of aggression. He then made it clear to his fans and followers on social media that he felt he did whatever he could to help the dog adjust to his new home.

“After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha,” he explained.