Instagram Model Erika Gray Stuns In Lace Lingerie That Barely Covers Her Assets

Model Erika Gray gave fans an eyeful of her killer curves in a photo and short video for her latest Instagram post. She was photographed on a bed in the NSFW snap wearing a lace bra that barely covered her assets along with matching panties and a satin-looking top.

The social media influencer who is known as “Brazilian Barbie” treated her Instagram followers to the provocative upload. Her revealing outfit pushed the boundaries of the social media platform’s community standards as she was shot lying on a bed for the first snap. The 30-year-old rested her head on two pillows and raised her left arm up to her head, while her right arm was nestled just below her ample breasts. Erika was photographed from above as she kept her mouth slightly agape while giving a sultry glance to the camera. She folded her left leg across her body which helped embellish her curves. The model had her long dark hair straight down for the shoot.

Erika rocked a white lace bra that was partially transparent and gave viewers a full view of her cleavage. She had on a pair of matching white panties that loosely wrapped around her waist. The Wild N’ Out girl wore a small satin-looking top in the snap. For the second slide in the post, Erika included a short clip. She took a close-up selfie from the chest up. The model had the top off for the vid which helped further highlight her generous assets that were visible through the lace bra. Erika made eye-contact with the lens during the clip. In the caption, she wished her followers a wonderful day.

Many of the Brazilian’s 2.3 million Instagram followers took notice of the salacious post, and more than 19,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. She had over 320 comments, and multiple models such as Leticia Alonso and Aylen Davis were among those who left compliments. Erika’s replies were flooded with heart-eye and heart emoji as well.

“Gorgeous baby,” model Becky Hudson commented while adding an emoji.

“Absolutely wonderful omg you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” an enthusiastic follower wrote.

“Oh wow I love this one,” a female Instagram user replied.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” one fan wrote alongside three heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Erika put her assets on display in another post late last year. She wore a white sports bra that barely contained her curves along with matching white leggings. That post garnered over 20,000 likes from her loyal fans.