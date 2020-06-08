Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Leggings For Sizzling New Video

American internet model Katya Elise Henry sent fans into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a new video of herself on Monday, June 8. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 7.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — recorded herself while inside of a bathroom with her cellphone. Katya took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera from her backside. She emitted a sexy vibe as she flipped her hair and propped her backside out. She also shared a sweet smile with the camera as she stared into her phone’s screen.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down to her lower back in natural-looking waves. Furthermore, the model appeared to be rocking just minimal makeup in the video, opting to mainly show off her natural beauty. The application seemingly included sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and a nude lipstick.

It was her killer curves, however, that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

She rocked a black workout top that did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her assets and exposed a bit of sideboob. The top also displayed her slim core as it was cropped, reaching just a bit below her chest.

Katya paired the top with a pair of grey leggings that also did not conceal much as they showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. The pants also drew further attention to her tiny midriff as they featured a high-waisted design.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post but revealed in the caption that she was “back in the gym.”

She also mentioned in the caption that she was “thankful” for maintaining her “booty gains” during quarantine.

The eye-catching video was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from Katya’s fans, amassing more than 30,000 likes and 58,000 views in the just the first 10 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 425 users also quickly took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, beauty, and booty.

“I’m bowing down to my screen,” one user commented.

“Looking very good,” a second follower added.

“You are so cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow very nice,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has stunned her fans in all of her Instagram posts as of late. On May 29, she particularly sent temperatures soaring after sharing a snapshot of herself in a black one-piece that displayed her physique in all of its glory, per The Inquisitr. The snap has received more than 218,000 likes so far.