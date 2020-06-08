Colton Underwood Cracks Joke That Some ‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Is About His Breakup With Cassie Randolph

'The Bachelor' star poked fun at Sean Lowe's relationship, but some thought he was referring to his recent breakup.

Colton Underwood cracked a joke that some fans think is in reference to his recent breakup with Cassie Randolph.

The Bachelor star responded to fellow franchise star Sean Lowe’s plug for the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, which will focus on his season of the ABC dating show in a condensed format. Fans of the franchise know that Sean ended up proposing to Catherine Giudici on the finale of his season and the two went on to marry in a televised wedding ceremony on ABC. Sean and Catherine are now parents to Samuel, 3, Isaiah, 2, and Mia, 5 months.

After Sean captioned an Instagram photo of his proposal to Catherine, he noted that he’s excited to share his journey with viewers again. The Bachelor star also joked, “No spoilers please.”

“Hopefully you are still with her!” Colton wrote in the comments section.

Several fans took the comment to be a joke about Colton’s recent breakup with his final lady after nearly two years of dating. Colton and Cassie announced their split last month. A number of them responded to tell him that it’s way too soon for him to make such jokes.

‘Too soon bro,” a Bachelor fan chimed in.

Others felt that Colton was dropping a hint about who initiated his breakup.

“This comment makes it obvious that Cassie was the one who broke up with you. I’m sad and mad,” one fan lamented.

“I assumed she was the one who broke off, I mean she did already leave once and he chased her down and begged on national TV for her back,” another Bachelor viewer wrote of Cassie.

Some fans told a now-single Colton to “watch and learn” from Sean’s successful Bachelor relationship, which has lasted more than seven years. Others also tagged Colton to inform him that his ex-girlfriend Cassie seemed to be having a great time partying on a boozy boat with her friends in photos posted to social media over the weekend.

Bachelor viewers have been speculating as to why Colton and Cassie broke up last month. The former lovebirds seemed closer than ever after quarantining together at Cassie’s parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California. Cassie’s clan even took care of Colton when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

While Colton gave Cassie his final rose on last year’s Bachelor finale, he did not propose to her and the couple’s relationship moved very slowly. In March, Colton teased in his memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love that he and Cassie hoped to get engaged sometime this year.