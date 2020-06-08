Ashley Resch Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Gray Bikini For Hot New Photo

Ashley Resch showed off her hourglass figure to her 913,000 Instagram fans on Monday, June 8, with her most recent post. The Canadian stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The picture, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram account, captured Resch striking a seductive pose while on a beach. She stood next to a large rock formation while the ocean featured in the background. She faced the photographer with her left leg propped forward and both arms by her neck. Resch glanced at the camera with focused eyes as she allowed her lips to hang slightly open. The picture was taken by Nando Pro in Malibu, California, according to the tags.

Resch rocked a two-piece bathing sun in a light gray shade. It included a top with a delicately twisted front. It was made of a thin fabric that clung to her chest, outlining what appeared to be nipple piercings. She also wore one of the triangles dangerously low, making the picture NSFW.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband. She wore the bands pulled way high on her sides, exposing her strong hips and enhancing her itty-bitty waist. The low front allowed her to show off her tight lower stomach. Resch’s bikini was from Boutine, a Los Angeles-based swimsuit line, as per another tag.

Over her top, Resch had on a crop top blue navy cardigan with beige and maroon details along the sleeves. She wore her blond hair parted on the side and styled in large waves that fell onto her shoulders.

In the caption, Resch indicated that this shot was a throwback, as she expressed her desire to be taken back to this moment. The post proved to be a quick success with Resch’s fans. In just two hours, it attracted more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to her picture, complementing her on her beauty and style.

“Dude I LOVE this,” one of her fans raved.

“I am so into all of these throwbacks of you,” replied another one.

“Wooooow beautiful irresistible woman,” a third user chimed in.

“Mmmmmm mmm mmm good Lord,” a fourth fan added.

Resch often stuns her followers with her sultry photos. Last week, she posted another snapshot in which she was seen reclining on lush green grass in front of an outdoor mirror as she took the selfie, The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore an interesting white tank top that featured red writing and an image of what appeared to be a Chinese building. The top was ripped down the front, which was held in place by safety pins.