Sierra Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy String Bikini

On Monday, June 8, American model Sierra Skye started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing in a bedroom. She appeared to be kneeling on the floor in front of an unmade bed. Sierra leaned to the side and rested one of her arms on the mattress, as she jutted out her hips. She tilted her head and looked off into the distance.

The Instagram star sizzled in a strappy black bikini that was manufactured by the clothing company Fashion Nova. She appeared to have worn her bikini top upside down, which showcased her ample cleavage. The tiny two-piece also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display. Sierra piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver bracelet, a matching ring, and a delicate belly button ring.

For the photo, the model styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 50,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding numerous red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow super sexy, absolutely gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Best bikini body in the world,” remarked another follower.

“Such a beautiful body!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Sierra engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture that showed her standing outside while wearing a thong bikini that accentuated her pert derriere. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.