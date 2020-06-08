Bethany Lily April Highlights Her Cleavage In New Instagram Post: ‘Look Into My Eyes’

The model posed in a tiny pink bra in a new post on her page.

Bethany Lily April wants you to focus on her eyes. In a new post on her Instagram, the model asks her followers to do just that, even as she flaunts her cleavage in a tiny pink bra and matching panties.

In the photo, Bethany looks directly at the camera as she holds a small jar containing white and pink flowers. The flowers compliment the color of her outfit, and the photo also highlights her striking blue eyes. She’s wearing her hair down for the photo, and her legs are also visible as she sits looking up at the camera for the photo.

The model appears to be resting on a curtain and holding herself up with one arm. She also seems to be rocking some makeup. Specifically, she seems to be wearing dark pink lipstick, as well as foundation, blush, and bronzer. Bethany also appears to have mascara on as well as a sculpted brow.

In the hour since the post went live, Bethany’s 2.9 million followers have already flocked en masse to offer their support for the model, generating thousands of likes and more than 1,200 comments.

In the comments, there were plenty of users who actually did look at Bethany’s eyes, while others found the task to be a little challenging because of other distractions.

“Such a pretty blue,” one user wrote.

“Oh I’m looking at them alright,” another remarked.

“The most beautiful thing that my eyes see my princess with beautiful eyes,” a third commented.

While there was plenty of appreciation for Bethany’s eyes, there were also commenters who wanted her other features to get some love.

“It’s tough babe,” one user wrote in response to her caption.

“U may just be the hottest Instagrammer,” another said.

“Woow Amazing baby you look great so beautiful!” added another.

Although users were trying to concentrate on her eyes, in the past, Bethany has given her followers plenty of reason to check out her other assets. In photos posted to her Instagram in mid-May, the model highlighted her major cleavage as she posed for a number of selfies in what appeared to be a makeup mirror. In the caption to the post, Bethany explained that she missed doing her photoshoots. She also wrote that she would be in The Daily Star every day that week giving interviews and that the paper would also feature some of her baby photos.

Since it was posted, that photo has received almost 1,800 comments.