Bethany Lily April Highlights Her Cleavage In New Instagram Post: ‘Look Into My Eyes’

The model posed in a tiny pink bra in a new post on her page.

Bethany Lily April wants her fans to focus on her eyes. In a new post on her Instagram, the model asked her followers to do just that, even as she flaunted her cleavage in a tiny pink bra and matching panties.

In the photo, Bethany looked directly at the camera while holding a small jar containing white and pink flowers that complemented the color of her outfit. This isn’t the first time flowers have been featured in one of the model’s post. In fact, Bethany has previously posted photos in the same pink underwear that also feature the pink flower. In addition to complementing her outfit, the flower also highlighted her striking blue eyes. She wore her hair down, and also showed off her legs as she sat looking up at the camera.

The model appeared to be resting on a curtain and holding herself up with one arm. She also seemed to be rocking some makeup, specifically dark pink lipstick, foundation, blush, and bronzer. Bethany also appeared to be wearing mascara, as well as a sculpted brow.

In the hour since the post went live, Bethany’s 2.9 million followers have already flocked en masse to offer their support for her, as the update has gotten thousands of likes and more than 1,200 comments.

In the comments, there were plenty of users who actually did look at Bethany’s eyes. Others, meanwhile, found the task to be a little challenging.

“Such a pretty blue,” one user wrote.

“Oh I’m looking at them alright,” another remarked.

“The most beautiful thing that my eyes see my princess with beautiful eyes,” a third commented.

While there was plenty of appreciation for Bethany’s eyes, there were also commenters who wanted her other features to get some love.

“It’s tough babe,” a fourth user wrote in response to her caption.

Although users were trying to concentrate on her eyes, Bethany has previously given her followers several reasons to check out her other assets. In photos posted to her Instagram in mid-May, the model highlighted her cleavage as she posed for a number of selfies in what appeared to be a makeup mirror. In the caption, she explained that she missed doing her photo shoots. She also wrote that she would be in The Daily Star every day that week giving interviews, adding that the paper would also feature some of her baby photos.

Since it was posted, that photo has received almost 1,800 comments.