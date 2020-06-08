Hartley Sawyer Fired From ‘The Flash’ After Racist Tweets Resurface Online

Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash after racist and misogynistic tweets he made in the past resurfaced online, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported earlier today.

The posts have since been deleted from Sawyer’s account, but screenshots circulated across social media. Many of his statements contained homophobic, misogynistic, and racist remarks. Some of them also included offensive comments about sexual assault.

“Date rape myself so I don’t have to masturbate,” read one of his tweets, as quoted by the outlet.

“The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” a second tweet supposedly read.

While the posts were from 2012, before Sawyer had been cast on The Flash, they surfaced at a time when the country is dealing with nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

The political and social atmosphere since George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis police force has also started a call-to-action from many black actors and actresses who have been speaking up about their mistreatment behind-the-scenes.

Requests for The CW to treat its non-white actors better have become prevalent since Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan spoke up and said she was underpaid and underwritten on the show. All of this may have contributed to the network’s quick decision to remove Sawyer from the cast.

Eric Wallace, the executive producer and showrunner of the series, released a statement confirming that Sawyer would not be returning for the upcoming seventh season of The Flash.

“In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices [sic], which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

He also shared a separate statement on his Twitter account.

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

The actor did take to his Instagram page to issue an apology for his past comments.

He wrote that he deeply regretted his unacceptable behavior and is “ashamed” that he was “capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at the time.”

Sawyer has played the character Ralph Dibny on the long-running superhero series for the past three seasons. He started in a recurring role and was upgraded to regular status in 2018. His character has become relatively popular with fans, especially since he became the DC Comics hero known as the Elongated Man.

The reactions to Sawyer’s firing have been mixed on social media. Many fans feel the network acted appropriately in firing Sawyer. In contrast, some felt the action was hypocritical since Warner Bros., which owns DC, hired James Gunn to direct The Suicide Squad after he was fired from Disney following a similar controversy.