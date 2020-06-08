Christina Milian Poses In Savage X Fenty Bra & Unbuttoned Denim Bottoms

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The 38-year-old posts images of her outfits via the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “When You Look at Me” songstress stunned in a Savage X Fenty bra that consisted of the colors white, blue, and yellow. She displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach and paired the ensemble with denim bottoms that she left half unbuttoned. Milian accessorized herself with a small gold necklace, a beaded chain, and hoop earrings. She sported her dark wavy hair and styled it down. For her makeup application, Milian appeared to have gone for a natural look with light makeup and a glossy lip.

The entertainer treated her followers to two photos within one post.

In the first shot, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing actress was captured outdoors behind a wooden surface. Milian sat down on what appeared to be an outdoor seating area and rested her arms behind her. She pushed her chest forward to show off the detailing of her bra and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression that boasted her raw beauty.

In the next slide, she was captured on a side angle. For this photograph, Milian was seemingly standing up and looking over to her left. She showcased her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline and striking facial features.

For her caption, she told followers she was proud to be an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty brand because all week, they have been sharing ways on how to make a positive difference.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 95,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“My dream girl since ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’,” one user wrote.

“That natural beauty from the 90s,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so very beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Whew!! You have been fine my entire adult life,” a fourth admirer commented.

Milian is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Dip It Low” hitmaker wore a short black Fashion Nova dress with thin straps and white polka dots all over. Milian accessorized with a necklace, a ring, and hoop earrings. She sported her dark curly hair in a wet style and appeared to have applied a coat of pink lipstick.