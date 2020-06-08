Demi Rose Is A Vision In Stunning Swimsuit That Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination

Internet star Demi Rose Mawby sent temperatures on social media soaring after she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself on Monday, June 8. The bombshell posted the new content for her 14.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it got her a staggering amount of attention just minutes after going live.

The 25-year-old was seemingly photographed outdoors, likely during the golden hour as the sun shone down on her. Demi stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera. She exuded a sultry model vibe as she wore a pout on her face and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Demi also appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup in the snapshot that brought out her natural beauty and added a hint of glamour to the look. The application looked to include a light foundation, sculpted eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a nude lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, and mascara.

However, it was Demi’s killer curves that stood out in the image, as she flaunted her enviable physique in an eye-catching swimsuit.

The two-piece consisted of a beige bra that featured rhinestones all over the cups and an opulent bejeweled design. The flashy garment drew eyes to the model’s voluptuous chest and exposed her ample cleavage.

Demi paired the top with a matching pair of bottoms, as she had no trouble flaunting her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. The briefs also featured high-waisted side straps that called attention to her slim core.

Demi did not reveal where she was photographed in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans. However, she did reveal that the fancy swimsuit was designed by Joselyn Cano Swimwear.

In the caption, she simply shared a sparkle emoji — fitting for the post as the bathing suit sparkled.

The sizzling update was met with an immense amount of enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 122,000 likes in just the first 30 minutes after going live. An additional 1,280 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Demi on her physique, beauty, and beachside ensemble.

“This bikini, wow,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You are so cute,” a third admirer asserted.

“Amazingly amazing,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Demi has taken to her social media accounts to share a number of sexy shots of herself lately. On June 7, she wowed her fans with an image of herself in a vibrant skintight dress, per The Inquisitr.