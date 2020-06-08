Brennah Black Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Knotted Bikini

Brennah Black is back in a bikini, and her 545,000 Instagram fans could not be more thrilled with the skin-baring display. The model’s brand-new update consisted of two images that saw her in the knotted bikini.

The first photo captured the model at an up-close and personal angle while the second offered a better glimpse at her famous curves. Brennah was all smiles in one picture, and in her other, she showed her more serious side, parting her lips slightly and staring into the camera with a seductive gaze.

Brennah posed against a solid black background. As her geotag indicated, the photo was snapped on Sunset Blvd.

Brennah sported a two-piece matching set that included a skimpy top. It boasted a beautiful green hue that accentuated her allover glow. The tiny garment could barely contain her sizable assets, and her chest came spilling out of the top and bottom. The piece had thin shoulder straps, and its skimpy cut allowed for her trim collar and sculpted midriff to be seen. The Maxim model’s middle section also looked incredibly ripped.

Brennah’s bottoms provided a little more coverage than her top — but not much. The thick-cut straps allowed her to flaunt her bronze thighs and curvy hips. Its waistband was worn on her navel, and it helped to accentuate her trim waist further. She held a dark denim jacket that was stitched with different patches, giving her outfit an edgy vibe. Brennah parted her blond tresses in the middle, so her dark outgrowth was slightly visible. She also added a few loose curls to the bottom of her mane that added some volume as well.

The babe did not add any additional accessories to her outfit but did go all-out in the glam department. Brennah appeared to highlight her almond-shaped eyes with a dramatic application of winged eyeliner and thick mascara. She also seemed to use a combination of blush and highlighter to sculpt her cheekbones and finished her striking look with a light pink gloss.

A tag in the post credited Pastor Imaging for snapping the sultry shot. Since the image went live on her page last night, it’s attracted plenty of attention for Brennah with over 7,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

“You are the hottest GAL to hit this earth,” one follower complimented, followed by a sun emoji.

“It’s too hard to forget you every day to me‼️ I love this green lingerie You look so attractive. Love you always,” a second social media user commented.

“What truly makes you simply so stunning and beautiful is the confidence and personality your portray it with. That is remarkably brilliant,” one more chimed in.