Joe Biden Spends Time With George Floyd’s Family Ahead Of Houston Memorial Service

Former Vice President Joe Biden met with George Floyd’s family on Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Reports suggested that the presumptive Democratic 2020 presidential candidate would fly to Houston to talk with George’s loved ones before this final public event, and the family attorney shared a photo from the gathering via his Instagram page.

Early Monday afternoon, attorney Ben Crump posted a photo showing Biden with several men. The geotag indicated that this was taken in Houston, which was where the final Floyd memorial service was to be held.

Over the past few days, gatherings were also held in Minnesota and North Carolina. Now, Floyd will be laid to rest in the Houston area.

The photo that Crump shared showed Biden standing in the center of the group of men. The attorney tagged most of the people in the photo, and he stood to Biden’s left. Rev. Al Sharpton was on Biden’s right, and Louisiana House Representative Cedric Richmond was on the reverend’s other side. The attorney noted that the fifth man in the photo was Roger Floyd, George Floyd’s uncle.

In his caption, the family’s attorney shared that Biden had met with the Floyd family for more than an hour prior to the Houston memorial service. Crump explained that Biden’s compassion meant the world to the Floyd family, and he said that the presidential candidate listened, shared, and heard the family’s pain.

ET Online noted that hundreds of mourners attended the service that was held on Monday at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Monday’s memorial was open to the public, and the family will gather one more time on Tuesday for a private funeral. It has been reported that Floyd will then be laid to rest in Houston, an area where he spent many of his younger years.

Biden was not slated to attend the memorial service itself as he didn’t want him or his team to be a disruption. However, he did record a video message that was going to be played.

In addition, KHOU indicated that Governor Greg Abbott attended Monday’s Houston memorial service, as did Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee.

The doors to the church opened early due to the number of mourners hoping to pay their respects, and the line of those waiting wound around the church into a nearby empty lot and into a parking lot. Face masks and social distancing were strongly encouraged, and a number of shuttle buses were being used to help transport mourners from parking areas to the church.