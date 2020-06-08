Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Shows Off 15-Week Baby Bump Amid Keto Pregnancy

Briana Culberson's husband Ryan shared a baby bump photo on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, just shared a photo of her daughter’s baby bump at 15 weeks.

Weeks after the couple, who were previously seen alongside Vicki on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, confirmed that their third child would be a boy by including a video of their gender reveal on Instagram, Ryan returned to social media and shared a photo of the progress Briana has made since the seventh week of her pregnancy.

After telling his fans and followers that he was still waiting to see his wife’s baby bump to pop out, as reported by Hollywood Life on June 8, Ryan acknowledged that because Briana is so healthy and fit, he’s not sure when she’ll begin sporting a more noticeable bump. Ryan then reminded his online audience members that Briana is following a strict keto diet.

On June 6, after sharing his photo the previous day, Ryan appeared on his Instagram page again, where he answered a series of questions from his followers in regard to the diet that he and Briana have been following for the past few years.

Following a question from a fan who wanted to know why he does or doesn’t track macros and wondered what the first step of embarking on the keto diet should be, Ryan told the woman that he would send her more information in a private message.

Ryan also told a number of other curious fans that he would do the same as he received a number of congratulatory messages from others who expressed excitement in Briana’s pregnancy.

“Your wife is beautiful & congrats on your new addition!” one person said.

“Do you also count calories? Or just your carbs?” asked another.

“Carbs,” Ryan replied, “but even there we don’t get crazy with numbers. Go off of how your body feels and ketone levels.”

As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Briana began adhering to the keto diet following a Lupus diagnosis years ago and has been losing weight with her supportive husband ever since.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ryan was first to publicly announce that Briana is executing their third child and did so on his Instagram page in April. Then, the following month, Ryan posted a video, which seemed to have been shot on a drone, and confirmed their third child was a boy.

“Congratulations Culberson’s!!!” Vicki wrote in the comments section of his post.

“Thank you!” he replied.