‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Defends Stassi Schroeder Amid Racism Scandal As Stephen McGee Weighs In

Katie Maloney says she knows Stassi Schroeder's heart.

Katie Maloney is defending her best friend, Stassi Schroeder, as she continues to be slammed for her past comments about racism and her treatment of their former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers.

According to a report from Life & Style magazine on June 8, Katie was one of many supporters of the longtime reality star who left positive and loving messages for Stassi in the comments section of her emotional Instagram apology on Sunday night, which came days after Faith called her and Kristen Doute out for attempting to have her arrested years ago.

After Stassi apologized for her “racially insensitive comments” and promised her online audience members that she is not the same person who made them years ago, Katie came to her defense with a comment about Stassi’s heart and commitment to making a positive change in her life.

“I know your heart and your commitment to learning, understanding and growing. Love you,” Katie wrote.

Around the same time as Katie’s response to Stassi’s apology, Stephen McGee of Bravo’s Summer House weighed in with a supportive message to his friend and fellow Bravolebrity.

“Love you,” Stephen wrote in the comments section of her post.

Although Katie certainly meant well with her post, a number of Stassi’s fans and followers lashed out at her for being complacent and some suggested that if she continues to express support for her Vanderpump Rules co-star, she could end up being “canceled” just as Stassi has been in the eyes of many show viewers and other former fans, and several sponsors, including Skrewball Whiskey, who cut ties with her after Faith accused her of racially-charged behavior earlier this month.

“I guess Katie wants to be cancelled too,” someone said.

Another person suggested that Katie had quite the nerve to accept Stassi’s apology on behalf of the African-American community.

“Umm so yeah, you don’t get to accept an apology on behalf of Black people. How dare you think you do? The audacity. The PRIVILEGE,” the person wrote.

While Katie and Stephen expressed support for their fellow Bravolebrity, many other fans and followers of Stassi’s were not nearly as supportive and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, many believed she and Kristen actually teamed up on their public apologies because they were quite similar to that of the other.

“You and Kristen posted almost the exact same response at the same time. Nice try,” one person said.