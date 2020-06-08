Jessica Weaver Looks ‘Distracting’ While Baring Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Tight Purple Bra

Jessica Weaver opted for another racy look in her most recent Instagram update on Monday morning. The sexy model flashed her curves while revealing that she was a distracting presence to the person in the driver’s seat next to her in a vehicle.

In the sexy video, Jessica is seen opting to go shirtless in nothing but a purple bra. The lingerie boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. The garment also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as many of her tattoos.

She paired the bra with some high-waisted jeans that hugged her tiny waist tightly. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on display in the stunning clip. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

In the video, Jessica shimmied and swayed to the music playing in the background before leaning over to rest her head on the shoulder of the person next to her. She wore a smile on her lips and a playful expression on her face.

Jessica wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell over her neck and lightly brushed against her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She seem to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Jessica’s over 9.5 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post, watching the video more than 104,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 960 messages.

“Not one bit would I find you distracting,” one follower wrote.

“Wow wow this is sooo perfect,” another said.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Very nice looking,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her curvy figure in barely-there ensembles for her online snaps. She’s been known to rock tiny lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tight tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a racy white shirt and a pair of yellow panties with white polka-dots. That video has been viewed over 467,000 times and garnered more than 2,200 comments to date.