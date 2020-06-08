Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Reportedly Hadn’t Apologized To Faith Stowers Before Offering Public Regrets

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are being blasted for not personally apologizing to their former co-star for their past offensive behavior.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute did not reach out to personally apologize to Faith Stowers before posting similar statements on Instagram regarding their past treatment of her. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars were blasted on social media after sharing regretful posts at the same time on Sunday night, days after Stowers spoke out about their offensive behavior while she was a cast member on the Bravo reality show.

But in a stunning revelation, it now appears that their public statements were the first time the two addressed Faith with an apology for their treatment of her when she appeared on Vanderpump Rules two years ago.

“Kristen and Stassi didn’t reach out to Faith privately,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source added that while the Vanderpump Rules stars did not privately say sorry to their former co-star, Bible B*tch podcast host Jackie Schimmel reached out to Faith to apologize to her privately a few days ago. The podcast is where Stassi first accused Faith — the only black cast member ever on Vanderpump Rules — of stealing credit cards, and then bragged that she and Kristen had called the police on Faith for a crime she didn’t commit, according to Vulture.

Us also noted that Stassi has now been dropped by her PR firm after losing brand deals for her part in the scandal.

In Stassi’s apology posted to Instagram, she publicly addressed Faith and admitted that what she did to her was wrong. The Next Level Basic author added that she doesn’t expect the former SUR employee to forgive her. Kristen issued a similar sentiment in a matching post written in white letters on a black background.

But many followers were outraged that the duo didn’t speak directly to Faith.

“Aren’t you supposed to be saying ‘I’m sorry’ to Faith?” one of Stassi’s followers asked.

“I’LL BELIEVE YOU WHEN YOU APOLOGIZE TO FAITH. HOW HAVE YOU NOT APOLOGIZED TO HER?!” another added.

“So you and Kristie post statements written by your shared publicist, neither of you apologize to Faith personally, and you expect this to magically make things better?” another asked.

“Y’all should’ve apologized directly to Faith before posting this apology,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Others noted that if Stassi can go on a podcast to say racially insensitive comments, she should also be courageous enough to use her own voice and apologize directly to their former co-star.

Faith has not publicly commented on the Vanderpump Rules stars’ public apologies.