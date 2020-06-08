Charly Jordan Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Maxi Skirt With Thigh Slit

On Monday, June 8, American model and DJ Charly Jordan uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 3.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 21-year-old posing in front of gorgeous green foliage at an undisclosed location. She sizzled in a cropped pastel yellow tank top, adorned with a floral pattern, and a matching maxi skirt with a thigh slit. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Charly piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of statement earrings, gold bracelets, and numerous rings.

The model also used a scrunchie to pull back her blond hair in a half ponytail, with a few loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Charly appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Charly faced away from the photographer and placed her hands on an ivy-covered tree. She turned her neck to gaze directly into the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by extending her arms to reach taller parts of the tree. For the third photo, the Instagram star showed off her curvaceous side profile, while arching her back and bending one of her knees. The final snap showed her turning around once more, as she lowered her gaze and continued to touch the tree.

In the caption, the digital influencer shared a message about “[i]nnocence.” She seemed to be implying that access to information on the internet has led to corruption. Charly also stated that she longed to “be a kid.” In addition, she tagged the clothing brand Revolve, indicating that is where she received her ensemble.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” gushed a fan.

“How can you be so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“This is beyond amazing,” remarked another follower, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re so perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Charly has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.