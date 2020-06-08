Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Beach Snap With Her Son: ‘Baby Boy Is My Heartbeat’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons shared a sweet post via her Instagram page on Monday morning. The fresh upload showed Angela on the beach near the ocean with her young son, and she seemed ready to embrace a new week with a happy and content mindset.

The photo that Angela posted featured her squatting down while facing her child. She held both of his arms gently and leaned over to give him a kiss as he gave her a smooch back. Angela didn’t mention when or where this snap was taken.

However, based on Angela’s latest Instagram stories, it appeared to be a brand-new shot. Not only that, but it was clearly the perfect fit for her frame of mind on this Monday morning.

In her caption, Angela noted that she had woken up grateful. She said she was filled with love and that her son was her heartbeat. She threw in a hashtag she made up signaling that the sun and sand were fuel for her.

Angela’s Instagram stories over the past day or so revealed that she had arrived at her vacation destination. She appeared to be in a rental condominium right on the ocean, as she and her son wasted little time Monday in heading down to check out the sand and the water.

This casual, fun, and carefree moment was just one of several shots featuring her son that she has posted in the past week or two. She has been posting a lot on Instagram supporting the launch of some new products for her Simmons Beauty line, and she’s shared some posts specifically addressing the nationwide protests as well. Now, it looks like it’s time to relax and spend some one-on-one time with her adorable little guy.

Angela’s new photo and sweet caption were big hits with her 6.6 million followers. Almost 80,000 people had liked the new post within the first four hours after it first went online, and more than 400 people commented too.

“Family over everything,” one follower said.

“Great pic! Nothing better than the love shared between mother and son!” a fan wrote.

“Good morning beautiful… your son is very handsome,” another fan noted.

“mama & son love, nothing like it,” someone else declared.

This photo wasn’t uploaded with the intent of flaunting Angela’s fit physique and gorgeous curves. However, she has been posting a lot of videos lately detailing her workouts, and the outfit she showed on the beach did give her followers a hint of how well her work has paid off.