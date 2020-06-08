‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Candiace Dillard Slams Stassi Schroeder As A ‘Fool’ For Past Race Comments

Candiace Dillard is disgusted with comments Stassi Schroeder made about race on her podcast years ago.

Candiace Dillard has just responded to a number of past statements Stassi Schroeder made about race.

Three years after the Vanderpump Rules cast member said on her podcast that she’s sick of everyone making everything about race and accused African Americans of being the only race who gives impassioned speeches about not being represented in films, the Real Housewives of Potomac star shared a clip of Stassi’s comments on her Twitter page while also reacting to the offensive statements her fellow Bravolebrity made.

“This is real. This is a blistering example of what happens when you give fools access to microphones. It’s a conspicuous example of what happens when people rot away in their microcosms: They then emerge LOUD & WRONG with no apologies because there’s no one around to CHECK them,” Candiace wrote in the caption of Stassi’s soundbite.

While sharing the details of Candiace’s message to her fans and followers, Reality Tea also reminded readers of exactly what Stassi said on Straight Up with Stassi in 2017. As the outlet revealed, Stassi acknowledged that because she was a “white, privileged, blonde, 28-year-old,” she likely is the one person who shouldn’t comment about what members of other races are doing.

Stassi also made an even more disturbing comment about the way people are supposed to “go above and beyond” to make African Americans happy “whenever they get upset.” Although she then said she doesn’t like to refer to all African Americans as “they,” she spotlighted the ones who were complaining about their lack of opportunity in the entertainment industry, as well as the accolades they’ve failed to receive.

According to Stassi’s podcast at the time, she didn’t believe that people of color weren’t getting nominated due to the fact that they are black. Instead, she believed they weren’t getting nominated for awards because they simply weren’t good enough to receive them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi offered a public apology to her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers, on Instagram on Sunday after Faith revealed she felt discriminated against during her time on the show due to the fact that she was the only black person on the cast.

In Stassi’s statements to her fans and followers, including Faith, the reality star and podcast host copped to her “racially insensitive comments” before insisting that she’s grown significantly from the person she was when she made them. She also addressed Faith directly, saying that what she did to Faith “was wrong”