Laura Marie Puts On A Busty Show In A Teeny-Tiny Nude String Bikini

Laura Marie exuded bombshell vibes in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, flaunting her flawless figure while getting steamy for the camera.

In the snap, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy nude string bikini. The top boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around the model’s curvy hips and put her tiny waist and long, lean legs on display in the process. Her flat tummy and round booty were also visible in the shot.

Laura sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with a white blanket. She had her legs apart as she tugged at her bikini top and arched her back while she gave a piercing stare into the camera. She wore her long dark hair parted in the center. Her brunette locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back.

Laura also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as pink eyeshadow and darkened brows. She appeared to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She looked to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their support for the post. The pic earned more than 11,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Very beautiful and perfect,” one follower stated.

“Most beautiful women in the world,” another person declared.

“Beautiful body gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Hottest women I’ve seen in a while,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Laura has proven that she’s not shy about showing some skin in skimpy outfits online. She’s often photographed in bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she let it all hang out in a small cheetah-print bikini that hugged all of her curves. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 230 comments.