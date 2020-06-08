Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump As Having ‘No Idea’ What Is Going On In The United States

Joe Biden took to Twitter on Monday to slam Donald Trump for the state of the country on Monday. The former vice president, who clinched the Democratic nomination for president last week, noted that the president has no idea what is going on in the United States. He had some suggestions for how Trump could change that.

“We’re facing some of the greatest challenges in our history, and Donald Trump is patting himself on the back. He just has no idea what’s really going on in this country. It’s time for him to step out of his bunker and look around at the consequences of his words and actions.”

Twitter users responded to the former vice president’s tweet with nearly 27,700 “likes” and more than 6,100 retweets on the popular social media platform. Plus, almost 1,000 Twitter users responded to his words. Many of those who responded agreed with Biden.

“He is incapable of leading this nation, and now more than ever, more and more Republicans are seeing it. #RepublicansForBiden,” one user replied.

Many agreed with Biden’s sentiment, and several made reference to the president’s recent trip to the bunker near the White House amid the unrest in Washington D.C. after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers. However, some accounts took Biden to task for his part in authoring the 1994 crime bill, which they believe helped to militarize the police in the U.S.

Biden’s tweet came after several tweets from Trump, where he said that things in the U.S. are going well and rapidly improving. On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that the world can see the country is quickly headed in the right direction because of the positive stock market gains.

“Big day for Stock Market. Smart money, and the World, know that we are heading in the right direction. Jobs coming back FAST. Next year will be our greatest ever!”

Earlier Monday, Trump also tweeted about his support among Republicans, which he said is 96%, although it is unclear from his tweet where he got those numbers. He also mentioned the jobs report that came out last week and accused the media of failing to talk about it.

Biden called out Trump amid new polls that show the former vice president is surging over the president. Trump’s job approval ratings have fallen due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the protests and riots that erupted across the country after Floyd’s death.