Former ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Shares Update On Kelly Dodd Feud, Reveals What She Thinks Of Her Parenting

Heather Dubrow is offering an update on her years-long feud with former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Kelly Dodd.

During an appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, via a June 8 report from People magazine, Heather was asked which of her ex-cast mates she would least want to run into while out on the town and in response, Heather named her on-screen nemesis as her number one choice.

That said, Heather confirmed that she isn’t avoiding Kelly because she doesn’t like her. In fact, looking back at their years together on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather said she and Kelly actually had a lot of “really fun moments” with one another before applauding Kelly as a “really good mom” and confirming that she is happy to see that she is currently engaged to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

“I’m really happy for her that she met someone and she’s engaged and all that,” she said on the podcast.

As for why she wouldn’t want to run into her, Heather said that Kelly’s unpredictable attitude scares her a bit. After all, the last time she ran into Kelly, Kelly shared a video of her online and suggested she was blocking her from getting into their Orange Theory gym.

“The reason I picked her is because I never know what I am going to get when I see her. Last year she posted some things about me that were dumb, and I laughed, it wasn’t a big deal — I just never know what I am going to get when I see her,” Heather admitted.

As for whether or not she would ever return to her position on the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Heather said that she never says never because she isn’t sure what life is going to throw her way in the coming years, or how she would feel about a potential return if Bravo were to approach her in the future.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Heather shared her thoughts about the recent exits of her longtime friends, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, both of whom confirmed they would not be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on their Instagram pages in January, in February.

At the time, Heather told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited to see where Tamra and Vicki’s next chapters would take them.

“Sometimes, it is time for everyone to move on,” she noted.