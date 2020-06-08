Shantal Monique Goes Braless Under Sheer Top In Beachside Snaps

Shantal Monique was a vision in her latest social media share. The model took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible figure by going braless under a sheer top while wearing a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

The influencer’s sultry post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of two snapshots that featured her on a beach. She did not indicate where she was, but she appeared to have a section of the beach all to herself.

Shantal’s shirt was white and featured a button-up front and long-sleeves. She rolled the bottom of her shirt up to expose her flat abs and paired her top with nude-colored string bikini bottoms.

The photos were edited using muted filters, giving them a dreamy vibe, and the tone made her smooth, bronze skin look flawless.

The first picture captured Shantal from a side angle as she tied the ends of her shirt into a knot just below her breasts. The shirt was unbuttoned and opened wide, exposing her cleavage. The beauty looked ahead as she took a step and showed off her taut abs and toned thighs.

In the second image, Shantal was holding the ends of the knotted shirt as she looked down. This shot was taken from a side angle as well. The sun appeared to be setting behind her, as it glowed on the bare skin on her booty.

The model wore her hair blond locks down in loose waves. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a rose lipstick.

In the post’s caption, Shantal wrote that she was sending positive vibes to her followers. She also asked them to share something positive in the comments section.

Many of the replies were positive, as Shatal’s admirers raved over how stunning she looked.

“You win. You are the most beautiful girl on IG or anywhere else,” one Instagram user wrote.

“If you get any prettier, they are going to have to invent a new word for it!!” quipped a second fan.

“Your a phenomenal beauty and a gift from God,” gushed a third follower.

“Without a doubt the most beautiful woman on the planet,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Shantal certainly seems to know how to work the camera. She also has no problem looking good in whatever she happens to be wearing. Last month, she shared a snapshot that featured her flaunting her voluptuous chest in a sexy dress while she posed on the beach.