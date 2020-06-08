Bianca Taylor Poses Poolside While Exposing Pert Derriere In String Bikini

On Monday, June 8, American fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 781,000 followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old sitting on the edge of a pool with her legs submerged in the water. Numerous trees and a white fence can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

Bianca sizzled in a string bikini that featured a halterneck top and a pair of cheeky black-and-white bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a leopard print bucket hat.

Bianca styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the first image, the Instagram star faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. Fans were also able to get a good view of the black ink tattoos on her bottom and her hips. Bianca turned her neck to gaze directly into the camera and wore a serious expression on her face. The next photo showed her looking forward, as she tugged on her hair and touched her hat.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she purchased her “hat at the thrift store.” She also encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account where she uploaded a “[v]ideo version of” the pictures.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 34,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re always so beautiful and perfect,” gushed a fan.

“Love the hat… totally complements your bootylicious beauty @biancataylorm,” added a different devotee.

“You are absolutely stunning so gorgeous inside out,” said another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“@biancataylorm you look so nice in your picture,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.