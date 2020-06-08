‘General Hospital’ Weekly Preview: Encore Episodes Continue To Revisit Past Nurses Balls

Monday’s episode of General Hospital kicks off another round of encore shows for ABC. As has been the case for the past few weeks, fans will revisit some fun Nurses Ball episodes. After this week, teasers indicate that the focus will shift away from this event to focus on some iconic couples.

SheKnows Soaps detailed that Monday’s episode would pick up where last Friday’s ended. Alexis overheard Finn telling Anna he’d never stopped caring for her, and Sam found Faison’s lighter on Peter’s desk at Aurora.

On Monday, fans will be reminded of what happened next. This show originally aired on May 18, 2018, and Finn did his best to apologize to Alexis. Viewers will see Ava and Griffin together, as well as Nina and Valentin.

As Soap Central detailed, Jason connected with Sam and they finally realized that Peter was Henrik. There was also action at General Hospital as Nelle was a patient there after her fall at the Quartermaine mansion. Carly was behind bars as Nelle claimed she had been pushed down the stairs, and Michael was torn.

Tuesday’s show will take fans back to what happened next. Anna was anxious, Kiki was misunderstood, and Maxie’s pregnancy took a wild turn.

REMINDER: Make sure you don't miss any #GH going forward – reset your DVR record settings to include "ALL EPISODES" of General Hospital. pic.twitter.com/7xjVh2DETe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 8, 2020

The June 10 encore episode revisits the Nurses Ball from last year. Jason received a panicked phone call — this was during the time that Sam was working on setting up Shiloh to take him down. She attended the Nurses Ball with him as Spinelli and Jason snuck into the Dawn of Day house.

The rest of the week of June 8 will follow the action from the 2019 Nurses Ball. As fans will recall, this contained plenty of drama related to Shiloh, as well as chaos with Ryan. Willow had a run-in with Shiloh and was treated to a fun performance by Chase, while Sam left the ball with Shiloh.

Josslyn struggled to attend the event as she was grieving for Oscar. Ava snuck out of the ball, as she had a sneaky plan to deal with during the event. Kristina tore into Sam over Shiloh and Dawn of Day while Lucas battled with Brad.

The fallout from many of these 2019 Nurses Ball storylines continues into present-day Port Charles shenanigans, so these should be interesting for General Hospital fans to revisit. Next week, ABC will focus on Sonny and Carly’s complicated relationship and spoilers tease that it will be all about Jason and Sam the following week.

Fans are hopeful that the General Hospital cast and crew can start filming new shows again soon, but actor William deVry cautioned that there’s a lot to be figured out before the cameras can roll again. In the meantime, everybody will walk down memory lane with these reruns as they await news that production can resume.