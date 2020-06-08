Helen Hunt, 56, Sizzles In Black Bikini While Boogie Boarding In Malibu

Helen Hunt defied age in a sizzling new series of photos that showed her in a tiny black bikini. The set of images published by The Daily Mail captured the 56-year-old flaunting her picture-perfect figure in the two-piece set.

The shots captured the popular television actress trekking along in the sand with a boogie board in tow. According to the report, she enjoyed her beachside outing off the coast of Malibu, California. It looked to be an overcast day and waves could be seen crashing at her back. The As Good as It Gets actress was all smiles in most of the shots, though she appeared to be shivering in one. Hunt seemed to have just finished her boogie-boarding session when the photos were snapped, as she was soaked from head to toe.

She opted for a simple black bikini that highlighted her flawless figure. Its top had a deep-V neckline and thin shoulder straps that left her cleavage, tanned arms, and shoulders on display. The garment was snug against her ribs and helped draw attention to her tiny frame.

Hunt’s bottoms were just as sexy, and showed off her sculpted legs. A thick waistband belonging to the bottoms stretched across her tiny waist, showcasing her fit abs. Even though she was splashing around in the water for most of the afternoon, Hunt still added a few accessories to her ensemble — including a set of necklaces, and a ring to match. She wore a black velcro bracelet around her wrist, one with a cord that was attached to her blue-and-yellow board.

Hunt opted to go barefoot for the outing and wore her short blond tresses slicked back out of her face. Her outing in Southern California did not appear to call for any makeup, and her natural beauty was on display.

The photos were snapped a few months after Hunt reprised her role as Jamie Buchman in Spectrum’s Mad About You revival. Paul Reiser also reprised his role as Paul Buchman in an extension of the popular ’90s sitcom. The series originally ran on NBC from 1992-1999, and Hunt earned plenty of praise for her role in the series, garnering four consecutive Emmy wins. The new series followed in the footsteps of Roseanne, Will & Grace, and Fuller House and consisted of 12 new episodes.

According to Spectrum, the new season followed the couple — and their new life as empty nesters — as their daughter, Mabel, went off to college. The last episode in the limited series event aired on December 18, 2019.