Holly Barker Soaks Up Some Sun In A Gorgeous Pink Bikini At The Beach

Holly Barker returned to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning new upload with her adoring fans. The model looked drop-dead gorgeous as she spent some time at the beach.
In the sexy shot, Holly looked smoking hot while wearing a bright pink bikini. The top fit tightly around her ample bust and featured a low cut neckline that flashed her colossal cleavage. The garment also exposed her toned arms and shoulders.
The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist snugly while putting her round booty and long, lean legs on full display. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs could also be seen in the shot. She accessorized with a simple chain around her neck.
Holly posed with her feet in the sand and one knee bent as she soaked up the sun. She arched her back and placed both of her hands in her hair while she kept her eyes closed and tilted her face towards the sky. In the background, a clear blue sky and rolling ocean waves could be seen.
Holly wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled the golden locks in voluminous waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.
She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.
She looked to complement her sun-kissed skin with bronzed blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.
Holly’s 898,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. The post garnered more than 2,000 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 240 messages.
Life puts things into perspective for you. It’s insane for me to see people spouting hate in a time of reform. Can you not see that you are the problem? Your stagnation and systematic beliefs engrained in you by an outdated and unjust opinion will not and should not survive. Be a part of a new narrative. One with inclusion and betterment. One where we all learn. Especially right now as the world shifts in front of us. End hate. End violence. Projected at someone solely based on color. Black lives matter. You would think that we would know this. It’s insane that some don’t. That has to and is changing. You, with this mindset, will lose a battle against yourself. Watch. God put everyone on this earth for a purpose. A reason. We all contribute. ♥️ • “Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”(Martin Luther King jr) • Pc @lee_lhgfx Muah @miss_madrid Suit @ottilia.and.sugar
“Beautiful and intelligent, a deadly combination,” one follower stated.
“Really Beautiful,” remarked another.
“Pretty in pink,” a third social media user gushed.
“Wow, there are secrets inside those eyes that have a heart for everyone watching,” a fourth comment read.
The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her racy online posts. She’s been known to rock tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and tight bottoms in her photos.
